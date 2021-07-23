(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF JIMMY D. RIDER AND SHIRLEY A. RIDER, DECEASED. Notice is hereby given that, in pursuance of an Order of the District Court of the County of Cleveland, State of Oklahoma, made on June 24, 2021, in the Matter of the Estates of Jimmy D. Rider and Shirley A. Rider, Deceased, the undersigned, as Personal Representative of the Estates of said Decedents will sell at private sale to the highest bidder for cash, subject to confirmation of said Court, on or after August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in said County of Cleveland, all the right, title, interest, and estate of the said Jimmy D, Rider and Shirley A. Rider, Deceased, at the time of their deaths, and all right, title, and interest that the said Estates have, by operation of law, or otherwise, acquired in and to all real property, situate in the County of Cleveland, State of Oklahoma, described as follows to-wit: