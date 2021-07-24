Cancel
Weather

New wireless emergency alerts start soon

By Meteorologist Ed Russo
local21news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour smartphone is about to get an upgrade. A new emergency alert is going to be added to your mobile device, involving a very specific type of severe weather. One of the biggest advantages of the expansion of digital technology is the ability to send warnings of imminent danger to smartphone users on a mass scale. Your smartphone, by default, is ready to notify you of certain dangers through the Wireless Emergency Alert System, or WEA.

local21news.com

Indianapolis, INFox 59

New emergency alert to warn of destructive severe thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service is working to warn people about destructive severe thunderstorms. Starting August 2, the NWS will send Wireless Emergency Alerts about severe thunderstorms with a damage threat tag. The tag will help better convey the severity and potential impacts of thunderstorm winds and hail. The...

