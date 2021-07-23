ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Renderings Revealed For 801 North 19th Street In Francisville, North Philadelphia

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleRenderings have been revealed for a large 115-unit multi-family development at 801 North 19th Street at the so-called Francisville Triangle site in Francisville, North Philadelphia. Designed by NORR, the building will rise five stories tall and will feature will total 104,596 square feet of interior space, with units ranging from 498...

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
portcitydaily.com

Cottage-style apartments bringing 300 more units to Leland

LELAND ​​— Construction is underway on an incoming cottage-style apartment complex in a rapidly developing portion of Leland. The Cape Cottage Apartment Homes, located off West Gate Drive, will comprise 315 one- and two-story cottages across 30.4 acres. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will span 510 to 1,293 square feet.
LELAND, NC
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Mixed-Use Renovation and Vertical Extension at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for a 46-unit multi-family renovation of an existing building located at 1952-58 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by CANNOdesign, the development’s vertical addition will bring its height to five floors. Commercial space will be included on the ground floor and a green roof will be situated at the top. In total, the building will hold 58,134 square feet of space. Construction costs are estimated at $8.9 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
greenvillejournal.com

Mauldin City Council notes: North Main Street development moves ahead

Mauldin City Council approved on first reading a rezoning request for a mixed-use pedestrian-oriented development project at 513 N. Main St. at its Nov. 15 meeting. The applicant, Greyshell Group, is planning to build a 35- to 36-unit townhome community oriented around a central green in the back portion of the 5.6-acre property.
MAULDIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Parking Space#Francisville Triangle#Norr
Charlotte Stories

Ballantyne Expanding With Planned Development of 3 New 5-Story Midrise Towers

Crescent Communities have just announced plans to break ground on their new multi-million dollar development in Ballantyne later this month. According to a press release from the company, ‘NOVEL Ballantyne’ will consist of 3 5-story midrise residential towers, totaling 285 homes made up of a mix of studios, 1- and 2-bedroom plans. It will be located off Marvin Rd., on the outskirts of the traditional bounds of Ballantyne – essentially expanding the South Charlotte sub-region.
CHARLOTTE, NC
phillyyimby.com

Gym Still Open at 200 Spring Garden Street, Site of 355-Unit Tower Planned in Northern Liberties

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit observed a complete absence of construction activity at 200 Spring Garden Street (also known as 200-24 Spring Garden Street), the site of a 13-story, 355-unit mixed-use tower planned in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, where a fitness center continues to operate. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

1801-03 Fairmount Avenue

Completion Approaches at 1801 Fairmount, Ten-Unit Mixed-Use Condo Development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Completion rapidly approaches at 1801 Fairmount, a five-story, ten-unit mixed-use development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Also known as 1801-03 Fairmount Avenue, the structure stands at the northwest corner of Fairmount Avenue and North 18th Street, near the southern edge of Francisville, and features ground-level retail and ten luxury condominiums. Philadelphia YIMBY recently visited the site of the nearly finished structure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Completion Approaches at 1801 Fairmount, Ten-Unit Mixed-Use Condo Development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia

Completion rapidly approaches at 1801 Fairmount, a five-story, ten-unit mixed-use development at 1801 Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Also known as 1801-03 Fairmount Avenue, the structure stands at the northwest corner of Fairmount Avenue and North 18th Street, near the southern edge of Francisville, and features ground-level retail and ten luxury condominiums. Philadelphia YIMBY recently visited the site of the nearly finished structure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
phillyyimby.com

1221-25 North 4th Street

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
POLITICS
phillyyimby.com

2400 East Huntingdon Street

Permits Issued for 150-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a 150-unit mixed-use building at 2400-12 East Huntingdon Street (also known as 2400 East Huntingdon Street) in Olde Richmond, Kensington. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the building will rise seven stories tall, a height that was permitted via a zoning bonus for the inclusion of a fresh food market on the ground floor. An industrial-commercial space will also be located in the ground floor. Apartments will be situated on floors two through seven. In total, the structure will hold 122,500 square feet of space. An underground garage will hold 45 parking spaces, with three to be ADA compliant, and three more reserved for electric vehicles. The development will also include 50 bicycle spaces. Construction costs are estimated at $18 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature 3,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Renovation and Expansion at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

Permits have been issued for the 29-unit renovation and expansion at the Engine 29 Firehouse, located at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington. The existing building stands three stories tall, while the new addition to the rear will rise five stories. The ground floor of the existing firehouse will be renovated to create commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units and parking space. The project will include parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
RETAIL
phillyyimby.com

1538-44 Frankford Avenue

Permits Issued for 12-Unit Mixed-Use Building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story mixed-use building at 1538-44 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by KJO Architecture, the development will hold 23,741 square feet of space and feature commercial space on the ground floor with 12 residential units on the floors above, each being a two-bedroom apartment. A pilot house will provide access to a roof deck at the top of the building. Construction cost is listed at just under $2.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Six-Unit Apartment Building at 147-49 North Gross Street in Haddington, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, six-unit apartment building at 147-49 North Gross Street in Haddington, West Philadelphia. The structure will replace a vacant lot located on the east side of the block between Arch and Race streets, which faces the Haddington Woods urban forest on the opposite side of the street. Permits call for a ground footprint spanning 3,222 square feet, interior floor space measuring 5,450 square feet (which allocates around 900 square feet per typical unit), and features that include full sprinkling, a basement, and roof decks. SNB Investment Group is the listed owner, with Anthony Maso as the design professional and ATG Construction LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $600,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Three Buildings at 2157 East Lehigh Avenue in East Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a 278-unit mixed-use development at 2157 East Lehigh Avenue in East Kensington. Designed by DesignBlendz, the complex will consist of four buildings ranging from 60 to 75 feet in height. In total, the project will offer parking for 132 cars and 96 bicycles. Building A (01) will rise six stories tall and contain commercial space at the ground floor and 81 residential units, a roof deck, and a small parking garage. In total, the building will house 73,124 square feet of space, with construction costs estimated at $3.5 million. Building C (03) will also rise six stories tall and include a roof deck and a garage, though it will not offer commercial space on the ground floor. The building will span a total of 56,981 square feet of space, contain 60 residences, and cost $3.5 million to build. Matching the other structures, Building D (04) will also reach a height of six stories. There will be no commercial space, though it will include a garage and 65 residential units. In total, the building will hold 71,437 square feet of space, and cost $3.5 million. No permits were filed yet for Building B (02), which will rise seven stories tall, hold 65,550 square feet of interior space, and feature 72 units.
POLITICS
phillyyimby.com

310-30 West Girard Avenue

Cleared Lot Awaits Development at 310-30 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit revealed no signs of new activity at 310-30 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, where construction is anticipated for a seven-story mixed-use building. Although no construction permits have yet been filed at the 30,102-square-foot lot, which has sat vacant for around three years as of now, a proposal surfaced earlier this summer. Designed by T + Associates Architects, the development will feature 189 residential units, 10,330 square feet of commercial space, an underground garage with 65 spaces, and parking for 68 bicycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Cleared Lot Awaits Development at 310-30 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit revealed no signs of new activity at 310-30 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, where construction is anticipated for a seven-story mixed-use building. Although no construction permits have yet been filed at the 30,102-square-foot lot, which has sat vacant for around three years as of now, a proposal surfaced earlier this summer. Designed by T + Associates Architects, the development will feature 189 residential units, 10,330 square feet of commercial space, an underground garage with 65 spaces, and parking for 68 bicycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction and Renovation Complete at The Corinthian and la Cour at 909 Corinthian Avenue in Fairmount, North Philadelphia

Construction is now fully complete at a two-building rental complex situated at 909 Corinthian Avenue in Fairmount (alternately Francisville), North Philadelphia. Developed by MM Partners, the project consists of The Corinthian, a renovated a five-story, 110-year-old building, and la Cour, a newly-constructed, three-story, 14-unit building next door. Designed by Marshall Sabitini and built by Tester Construction, la Cour now appears fully complete, while The Corinthian sports a new logo emblazoned across its facade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Activity Spotted at Site of 27-Story Rental Tower Planned at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties

Philly YIMBY’s recent visit to 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, the site of a planned 27-story, 360-unit rental high-rise, revealed new, if inconclusive, activity at the surface lot, although no direct signs of ongoing excavation have yet been spotted. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the development will consist of a 316-foot-tall tower with 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail, sited next to a new public park, which is also part of the development. The project is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Scaled-Back Tower at 204 South 12th Street in Washington Square West, Center City

Permits have been issued for a scaled-back high-rise proposed at 204 South 12th Street in Washington Square West, Center City. Designed by Bower Lewis Thrower Architects and developed by Midwood Investments and Development, the new tower will rise 32 stories tall and feature 378 residential units, as well as 96 parking spaces and 130 bicycle slots. In total, the building will hold 401,870 square feet of space. A commercial component will be located at the ground floor. Construction costs are estimated at $111,729,721.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy