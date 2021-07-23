Crane Removed From Arthaus At 311 South Broad Street In Washington Square West, Center City
The large crane that was attached to the south side of Arthaus at 311 South Broad Street in Center City has been removed from the structure. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Dranoff Properties, the 47-story tower stands 542 feet high and will have 108 condominium units, with leasing already underway. The tower has grown into the skyline over the past year and is looking close to completion.phillyyimby.com
