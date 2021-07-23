Cancel
Kimberly-Clark profit slides to miss estimates as sales fall short amid reduced demand for tissue

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlid 3.9% in premarket trade Friday, after the consumer goods company missed earnings estimates for the second quarter and lowered its guidance, as higher costs and reduced demand for consumer tissue weighed. The company posted net income of $404 million, or $1.19 a share, in the quarter, down from $681 million, or $1.99 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.47, missing the $1.71 FactSet consensus. Sales edged up 2% to $4.722 billion from $4.612 billion, also below the $4.766 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Mike Hsu said the numbers reflect continued pandemic-driven volatility. “We are facing significantly higher input costs and a reversal in consumer tissue volumes from record growth in the year ago period as consumers and retailers in North America continued to reduce home and retail inventory,” Hsu said in a statement. “While we look forward to a return to a more normalized environment, we have moved decisively to take pricing actions to mitigate inflationary headwinds and continue to prudently manage costs.” The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $6.65 to $6.90, down from prior guidance of $7.30 to $7.55. It expects sales to grow 1% to 4%, down from prior guidance of 3% to 5%. It also expects to complete a restructuring program in 2021 and to book charges of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. Shares have fallen 0.1% in the year through Thursday, while the S&P 500.

#Kimberly Clark#North America#Kimberly Clark Corp#Kmb#Factset#Eps#Spx
Irving, TXFOXBusiness

Kimberly-Clark cuts forecast as inflation headwinds intensify

Kimberly-Clark Corp. cut its annual forecast as inflationary headwinds and slowing toilet paper sales hurt business while the pandemic moved into the rearview mirror. The Irving, Texas-based consumer products maker said on Friday that it will earn between $6.65 and $6.90 a share, down from its prior forecast of as much as $7.55. The company expects net sales to grow 1% to 4%, down from prior guidance of 3% to 5% growth.

