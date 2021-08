Spotify missed its guidance for MAU growth in the second quarter. Podcast advertising revenue continues to soar. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation. Shares of audio streamer Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are dropping this week after the company released its Q2 earnings report. Investors were unhappy with the company's growth in monthly active users (MAUs); Spotify added only 9 million new users in the quarter and reached a total of 365 million. In the Q1 report, management guided for 366 million to 373 million MAUs in Q2, which Spotify failed to reach. While these numbers were disappointing, there was plenty to like about Spotify's Q2 report, and its long-term opportunity is still intact.