Todd Stoughton named Assistant City Manager

Since the resignation of Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez in 2019, city officials have had a tumultuous time in searching for his full time replacement. After failing to come to a consensus in a search last year, the city council, often divided, made it their objective to come to show solidarity in finding and hiring a new city manager this year. This month they succeeded in that aim – voting 9-0 in favor of appointing Jay Melder as the city’s new chief executive. Melder comes from Washington D.C., where he served as an assistant city manager, and drew rave reviews from Savannah aldermen who pointed to his background helping lead a diverse city and extensive policy expertise. He will begin his tenure in September, becoming Savannah’s 10th city manager since it adopted a council-manager form of government in 1954.