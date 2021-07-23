Tickets, July 24, 2021
The following tickets were recently paid in full at the Cass County Clerk’s office. Issue dates vary. Speeding: Andes Garcia DeDios, 26, Lake Station; Jorge Chavez, 28, Logansport; James Golden, 61, McDonald, Ohio; Jon Stanton, 44, Kokomo; David Avila, 42, Indianapolis; Taylor Henderson, 27, Mishawaka; Jeanne Hopkins, 39, Winamac; Tommy Claus, 17, Peru; Cordea Jones, 19, Lafayette; Alyssa Hyndman, 33, Indianapolis; and, Lindsey Payne, 24, Logansport.www.pharostribune.com
