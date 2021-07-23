12 differences between the big and small Royal Caribbean cruise ships
What exactly is the difference between a big or small Royal Caribbean cruise ship, and what do you get or give up with either?. Royal Caribbean's fleet of 25 cruise ships means there are all sorts of sizes you can choose from, and each has its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Certainly there are plenty of differences, but the major differences are key to understanding which ship is best for you.www.royalcaribbeanblog.com
Comments / 0