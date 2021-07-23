New to the Library Team

UNE Libraries is pleased to introduce three additions to our Portland Campus team: Rebecca Bushby, Cindy Stewart, and Sarah Baker. Rebecca is a Research and Teaching Librarian and library liaison to WCHP programs including nursing, occupational therapy, social work, HWOS, and nurse anesthesia, and liaison to CETL. She was recently at The College of New Jersey where she was Education Librarian, and she has also worked in school and public libraries in New Jersey, Vermont, and here in Maine. She has a M.S. L.I.S. in Library and Information Science from Drexel University and a M.Ed. in Educational Leadership and Instruction from The College of New Jersey.