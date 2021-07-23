Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biddeford, ME

New to the Library Team

une.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNE Libraries is pleased to introduce three additions to our Portland Campus team: Rebecca Bushby, Cindy Stewart, and Sarah Baker. Rebecca is a Research and Teaching Librarian and library liaison to WCHP programs including nursing, occupational therapy, social work, HWOS, and nurse anesthesia, and liaison to CETL. She was recently at The College of New Jersey where she was Education Librarian, and she has also worked in school and public libraries in New Jersey, Vermont, and here in Maine. She has a M.S. L.I.S. in Library and Information Science from Drexel University and a M.Ed. in Educational Leadership and Instruction from The College of New Jersey.

library.une.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Government
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Denison University#Drexel University#Library Science#The Library Team#Une Libraries#Portland Campus#Wchp#Hwos#Cetl#The College Of New Jersey#M S L I S#The Une Research Council#Nih#The Biomedical Libraries#Simmons University#Kent State University#Bristol University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy