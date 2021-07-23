Silverwood Theme Park Evacuated Due to Wildfire

About 8,000 people were enjoying their Friday afternoon at Silverwood when suddenly they were all asked to leave. According to the Spokesman-Review, a wildfire about a mile and a half away, approximately 50 acres in size, is prompting Silverwood officials to take note. Firefighters from the air and ground are working hard to contain it. According to reports, Silverwood plans to be open tomorrow, Saturday 7/24, as officials have stated the fire is not currently threatening the park, but the evacuation was a matter of safety and a necessary precaution.