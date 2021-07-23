Virus Cases Top 200 For Second Straight Day

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 233 new cases of coronavirus statewide Friday, bringing the overall total to 40,125. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Following nine consecutive days...
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day as virus-related hospitalizations reached their highest level since late September. The state Department of...
Michigan public health officials reported Wednesday 9,764 new COVID-19 cases and 137 additional virus deaths over the past two days. The two-day case total brought the state’s total confirmed cases and deaths to 1,147,512 and 22,384 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Over the past week, Michigan has reported over 29,900 new COVID-19 cases, which is second-most among all states according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Friday for the third-straight day after many days of falling previously, the state reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 514 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. The additional cases reported...
Dutchess County on Sunday reported a fourth consecutive daily increase in its number of active coronavirus cases, as well an additional COVID-related death. The county reported on its online dashboard of COVID-19 data that it had 475 active cases of the illness, up from the 448 it reported Saturday, 411 on Friday, 391 Thursday and 375 Wednesday.
1,194 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 44 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has only risen for two of the past 40 days.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 85,218. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 21 new infections were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average is now 104 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
Editor’s note • The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. Twenty-two more Utahns died of COVID-19 in the past...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases.
No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon.
Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania are on the rise again, including right here in our own backyard.
Doctors say the spike includes both first-time infections and people who are getting reinfected with the virus. And as of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is counting reinfections in cumulative case counts.
“We are seeing reports in Pa. and Allegheny County that cases are going up,” Internal Medicine Physician with Allegheny Health Network Dr. Marc Itskowitz said.
Itskowitz said cases are going up all over southwestern Pennsylvania, and he’s attributing it to this.
“We are seeing colder temperatures. People are moving indoors. Those factors...
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, the number of Yellowstone County residents who have died due to COVID related illness rose to 431. RiverStone Health reported the passing of two more residents:. A woman in her 50s died on Thursday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated. A man in...
While the state’s COVID Alert app’s dashboard shows over 21,000 new cases, the county breakdown shows only a total of 6,249 news cases. The department of health was not available to clarify the discrepancy HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age […]
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the new cases, 1,337 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable.
There have been 9,091 total hospitalizations and 140,678 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The total case count was boosted by 1,302, the Health Department said, because of the way the state is now counting reinfection cases. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported.
The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new coronavirus cases and 91 additional deaths over the past two days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,609 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in ICUs.
The state says 14,489,001 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,520,924 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine...
A Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) says it has conducted an analysis of vaccine breakthrough data that found COVID-19 vaccines provide excellent protection against hospitalization and death. A vaccine breakthrough infection occurs when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully...
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 85,885. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s seven-day average is now 91 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.5%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the fight against COVID, Minnesota has found itself up against the ropes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Minnesota has the highest infection rate in the country as the state nears 9,000 pandemic deaths.
Vaccine skeptics point to a growing number of deaths among the vaccinated.
The latest breakthrough case data from the Minnesota Department of Health comes from the week of Oc. 10. More vaccinated people died of COVID-19 that week than non-vaccinated people.
But the numbers also make it clear the risk of hospitalization and death is still much greater for Minnesotans who aren’t fully...
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Comments / 0