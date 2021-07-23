Fisherman critical after falling off dam in Winfield

A fisherman was in critical condition after falling off the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield. Emergency crews were called out shortly after 10 a.m., and were told a man had fallen into the Walnut River and not come up. A witness reported the man had been standing on top of the dam, the fell in and was dragged underwater by the current. First responders found the man unresponsive began life-saving efforts. The man was initially taken to William Newton Hospital, and has since been transferred to Wichita for further treatment.