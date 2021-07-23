More Game of Thrones Animated Series Being Developed at HBO Max

It's one of those weeks on Hulu where a total of zero new films arrive. Let's instead look ahead at next week, when there's at least one film to be excited about. It's Oscar winner The Artist (2011). It won best picture, best director and best actor -- but the true star, as we all know, is doggo Jack. See him in all his cute glory in this black-and-white ode to silent cinema. Prepare to be surprised by how good that can be via a story about a rising young actress and an older film star set in Hollywood in the '20s. Charming and joyous. Enjoy it next week.