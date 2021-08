“This afternoon, TCSO AG Crimes Detectives were called to the 1700 Block of Tyler Street in Porterville for a report of 4 dead yearling horses and a severely sick mule. Once on scene, Detectives observed there wasn’t any water on the property for the animals. Detectives learned 53-year-old Juan Vega Ponce of Delano had not checked on the animals in the last ten days and they had ran out of water.