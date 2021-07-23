Everything you need to know about its history and technology

The Ethereum network has grown exceptionally over the years. This growth has also come with several threats to the smooth operation of the network. Due to these threats that are faced by the network, there was an introduction of a classic version of the currency. After the creation of the Ethereum network, the transactions being executed on the network became facilitated by the use of Ether tokens. However, the Etherium scene experienced a major attack in 2016 where $50 million worth of the currency was stolen due to a hack. This is the event that led to a split in the system and the creation of the classic version, with the aim of making the network more secure. The point of the split in the system was to return the stolen funds from the network to the respective parties. The two systems currently exist simultaneously while offering similar services. Just like the regular Etherium, the Ethereum classic also allows for the creation of smart contracts due to its decentralized nature, the same as its predecessor. This implies that the contracts on the network can be executed without the input of a third party. Smart contracts operate under the same principles of legal contracts in which a contract might be considered due to any form of breach in the agreements.