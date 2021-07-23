Here Is Every Single Skin-Care Item AnnaSophia Robb Can’t Live Without

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. “I don’t think in my entire life, even when I was in college and blackout drunk, I’ve ever gone to bed without washing my face,” says Richa Moorjani. The actress, who plays Kamala in Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever — the second season of which is due out on Netflix on Thursday, July 15 — says there was always a little voice in the back of her head telling her to do her skin-care routine, and it sounded a lot like her mom. Moorjani says, “My mom is a skin-care freak — she has the most beautiful skin in the world. She taught me the importance of all the different products I use, everything from serums to wearing a good night cream to always wearing SPF during the day — that’s a big one.”