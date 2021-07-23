Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Here Is Every Single Skin-Care Item AnnaSophia Robb Can’t Live Without

By Liz Ritter, Executive Editor
newbeauty.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe may be seared into the pop-culture stratosphere as Carrie Bradshaw before she was Carrie Bradshaw for her work in The Carrie Diaries, but AnnaSophia Robb is stepping into the role of “a character unlike anything she’s every played” in the recently released Dr. Death, streaming on Peacock now. “It’s a crazy story,” the 27-year-old says about the limited series, in which she stars alongside Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. “I was fascinated when I read the script, and then listened to the podcast, and then, on top of that, I also was so enamored with the character that I get to play [real-life assistant district attorney Michelle Shughart]. She’s a really remarkable woman—extremely kind, empathetic, well-adjusted, and driven—and I was excited to jump in and portray her.”

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Annasophia Robb
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Skin Care#Long Hair#Love Weleda Skin Food#Sunscreen#Supergoop#Jihi#Clinique#Mac#Osea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Emma Roberts' Plastic-Free Week Was Much Harder Than She Expected — Here's Why

Thanks With the rise of reusable wellness and beauty products and sustainability being the trend du jour for the past few years, it may seem like going plastic-free for a week wouldn’t be so difficult of an undertaking. Newsflash: It is. Just ask actor and new mom Emma Roberts, who committed to limiting her plastic intake and usage for seven days in the month of July.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

What is reverse cat eye makeup and how do you do it?

The cat-eye has long been a staple, go-to look in a makeup artist’s playbook. Epitomised by Brigitte Bardot in the 1960s, it has been adopted by countless celebrities on and off the red carpet.Ariana Grande has worn the makeup look so many times that it has become synonymous with her image, whilst beauty aficionado Kim Kardashian has sported numerous variations of the eye over the years.One version of the winged eyeliner style which aims to give the face a more lifted and sculpted appearance, dubbed the “fox-eye”, gained trending status for a short while in 2020 before it was criticised...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

‘SATC’ Fans Aren’t Too Happy With Sarah Jessica Parker Wearing Forever 21 on ‘And Just Like That’

Fendi. Manolo. Dior. All the above are on-brand for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) to wear on Sex and the City. After all, she’s the ultimate NYC style icon. So, when the 56-year-old actress was spotted wearing Forever 21 while filming And Just Like That, it’s safe to say that SATC stans were less than thrilled with the fashion choice. Carrie? In fast fashion?
Beauty & Fashionthecut.com

How This Never Have I Ever Star Gets Her Skin So Good

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. “I don’t think in my entire life, even when I was in college and blackout drunk, I’ve ever gone to bed without washing my face,” says Richa Moorjani. The actress, who plays Kamala in Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever — the second season of which is due out on Netflix on Thursday, July 15 — says there was always a little voice in the back of her head telling her to do her skin-care routine, and it sounded a lot like her mom. Moorjani says, “My mom is a skin-care freak — she has the most beautiful skin in the world. She taught me the importance of all the different products I use, everything from serums to wearing a good night cream to always wearing SPF during the day — that’s a big one.”
Skin CareTelegraph

Amanda Holden on the six beauty buys she can't live without

The 50-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge, radio presenter and mum of two shares her favourite beauty buys. Collagen Enhanced Plus – Hydrolysed Marine Collagen Drink, £39.99 for 14, Revive: Collagen products have been my beauty essential for years. I pop one of these into my coffee daily. 2PF PRO1 Lashes,...
Skin Carebravotv.com

This Is Every Beauty Product Melissa Gorga Is Obsessed with Right Now

Melissa Gorga is practically synonymous with bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and lush brown hair with caramel streaks. But even though The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her signature beauty look down pat, she also changes things up from to time, especially when the seasons change. In a...
New York City, NYpix11.com

AnnaSophia Robb chats ‘Dr. Death’ limited series on Peacock

NEW YORK — AnnaSophia Robb’s early body of work includes films such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Bridge to Terabithia.”. Most recently, the actor has appeared in the critically acclaimed series “The Act” as well as “Little Fires Everywhere.”. Robb joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about...
TV SeriesCollider

'Dr. Death': AnnaSophia Robb on Learning to Speak Doctor and Play Basketball for the Peacock Docu-Drama

The Peacock limited series Dr. Death is in many ways much more a horror story than a drama, though its real-life events do include some real-life heroes. Based on the Wondery podcast, the series focuses on Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Texas physician whose arguably evil actions during life-threatening surgeries continued until two doctors, Randall Kirby and Robert Henderson (played respectively by Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin), were able to team up with assistant district attorney Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) to put him behind bars.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Celebritiesnewbeauty.com

The 30-Day Detox Cleanse Zoë Kravitz Does Every Year

In a recent video with Vogue, 32-year-old Zoë Kravitz talks through her summertime skin-care routine, her go-to makeup products and her wellness tips. While we took note of everything the star puts on her face, what really intrigued us was her health and wellness advice. “I really think that beauty...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CNN

25 beauty products our editors can’t live without

At Underscored, we try hundreds of beauty products each year, so naturally we’ve found some that are heads above the rest. What are the beauty products we can’t live without, you ask? From hair tools to facial cleansers to nail polish, we’ve rounded up some phenomenal products that we think are worth every penny — enough to buy them again and again.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Reverse Cat Eye Makeup Look Is Trending on TikTok

There’s a new makeup trend making the rounds on TikTok and it’s a revamped take on the classic cat eye or winged liner. Enter: The reverse cat eye. The reverse cat eye look has been around for a while (Kim Kardashian herself famously rocked one at Cannes in 2016 and so did Kristen Stewart in 2017) but its spike in TikTok popularity is thanks to professional makeup artist Painted by Spencer. In his viral TikTok, Spencer transforms a dark eyeliner into an intensely smoky under-eye look that has everyone inspired to recreate it.
Skin Carepurewow.com

How to Reapply Sunscreen While Wearing Makeup, According to the Experts

FYI, we will always be team sunscreen. SPF is key to preventing sunburns and signs of premature aging (like fine lines and dark spots). And though you probably have your daily sunscreen routine down, did you know that you have to reapply it throughout the day? Yup, it’s crucial to reapply your sunscreen—especially if you’re spending the day in the sun.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

I’m A Black-Owned Beauty Brand Founder & This Is What My Routine Looks Like In A Week

Diarrha N'Diaye is a first-generation Senegalese-American brand founder and CEO based in Harlem, New York. N'Diaye has worked in marketing, communications and social media for brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, VIBE Magazine, and L’Oreal Paris. Her career lead her to Glossier, where she worked in product development and innovation. This inspired her to start her own company: Ami Colé, a "better-for-you" beauty brand made to celebrate melanin-rich skin. N'Diaye is committed to redefining society's misinformed perception of Black Beauty. This interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Do eyelash curlers really ruin your natural lashes? A viral video has claimed that our curlers are cutting and blunting our lashes, so we checked in with an expert

A lash technician has gone viral on TikTok for suggesting that eyelash curlers are wrecking our natural lashes. Ipek Ozcan, AKA @ipsbeauty who runs IPS Salon in London, posted a video of a client's lashes, some of which appeared to be blunt and cut short, which was apparently down to their use of eyelash curlers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy