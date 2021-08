Apple naturally wants its fans and customers to buy Macs running on its own M1 Silicon, but it also knows it can’t really push them to do so. “Planned obsolescence” is already a dirty word in the consumer electronics market, and it has been thrown at Apple a number of times already. It is, however, unavoidable that some software features might be exclusive to its M1 Macs because of this or that hardware requirement, so it’s reassuring to hear that it won’t be the case for at least one of those.