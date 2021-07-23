Cedar Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Southern California That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook

From the dreamy corners of the Channel Islands to the geologic shifts that formed the iconic faces of Mt. Whitney and Mt. Shasta, with a state as massive as California, you know we’re home to some of the most expansive, contrasting, and devastatingly beautiful scenery in the country. Southern California is particularly rich with heart-stopping views: long, sandy beaches stretching hazily into the distance. Sun-bleached boulders filling in gaps of chaparral and lining meandering summit trails. Irresistible beaches dotted with rocky bluffs and whispering palms that show off the mighty Pacific in all of its glory. There’s truly something for everyone here!