Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City, Kickoff 7:40 PM

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the UCF Knights at the Watsco Center on Saturday (1:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (1-0, No. 84 Kenpom) won its opener 77-67 over Canisius on Tuesday while UCF (1-0, No. 64 Kenpom) beat Robert Morris 69-59 on Wednesday. Kameron McGusty scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes, who also got 14 points off the bench from forward Anthony Walker. Point guard Charlie Moore had 13 points and four assists in his Miami debut after transferring from DePaul while Preseason All-ACC pick Isaiah Wong was held to seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. Wong was held to single-digits just four times in 27 games last season. UCF was led in their win by Darius Perry, who had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Knights are looking to build on some of their positives from last year, beating Auburn and Florida State, although they finished 11-12 while the Hurricanes are looking to gain confidence following last year's 10-17 campaign.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO