$1.4 Million Going To School Libraries Across The State

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Jesse White is awarding over a million dollars in grants to school libraries. $1.4 million will go to 649 Illinois public school districts and 1.5 million students will benefit from the grants. White says as a former educator himself, he knows how important access to books and learning materials can be for students. The minimum award per district is $850, this money will go towards books, cds, dvds, subscriptions to electronic resources, and new computers and improved wi-fi.

