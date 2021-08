1 is dead and 3 are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash. A truck driven by a 17 year old with a 16 year old passenger was going northbound on Illinois Route 4 near Planter Road when they attempted to pass vehicles ahead of them. As they pulled into the southbound lane, they struck a Buick head on carrying 57 year old Brian McCoy and 50 year old Michael A. Devries, who was pronounced dead at the scene.