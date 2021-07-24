Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Top Chef Winner Gabe Erales Breaks His Silence on Affair Controversy

wvli927.com
 8 days ago

Chef Gabe Erales has found himself in hot water since being crowned the winner of Top Chef earlier this month. After being accused of sexual harassment, Erales is now telling his side of…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosVanity Fair

After Harassment Scandal, Top Chef Winner Gabe Erales Is Sorry He Let Everyone Down

Feeling the heat in the kitchen of controversy, Gabe Erales, the Austin-based winner of Bravo’s most recent season of Top Chef, issued a detailed apology on his Instagram on Friday over his previous work conduct. Earlier this month, reports revealed that, in December 2020, two months after the competition show concluded shooting, Erales was fired from his position as head chef at the restaurant Comedor following allegations against him of harassment and discrimination.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Top Chef's Gabe Erales issues apology after being fired from job for harassment

[Note: This article contains spoilers for the most recent season of Top Chef.]. After three weeks of radio silence, recent Top Chef winner Gabe Erales has issued a statement/apology about his firing from Austin eatery Comedor, in the wake of a sexual harassment complaint. Erales—who was fired from his job at the highly-rated Mexican-inspired restaurant after he filmed the most recent season of Top Chef, but before its finale aired—was terminated after having a sexual relationship with an employee at the restaurant. He subsequently, and in his narrative, unrelatedly, cut the woman’s hours; per Erales, that’s ultimately why the harassment complaint was lodged. That’s not wholly in line with a statement made by one of his former bosses, who told Austin’s American Statesman newspaper that Erales had committed “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women” and that the employee in question’s performance didn’t merit having her hours cut.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Top Chef' Season 18 Winner Pens Apology After Harassment Allegations Come to Light

Top Chef season 18 winner Gabe Erales has posted a public apology after sexual harassment allegations against the chef recently surfaced. Erales made history as the first Mexican-American winner of the show, but after he admitted to having an affair with one of his co-workers, he was fired from his post at Austin's Comedor restaurant last December. One of Erales' former bosses at Comedor shared that the chef was let go due to “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

'Top Chef' Winner Gabe Erales Says He's 'Sincerely Sorry' for Sleeping With His Co-Worker

The season 18 winner of the Bravo show, who has been accused of sexual harassment, admits that he had an affair and reveals that he has been fired from his job. AceShowbiz - Gabe Erales has broken his silence on his affair controversy. The season 18 winner of "Top Chef", who has been hit with sexual harassment allegations, admitted that he indeed slept with his co-worker and he's now "sincerely sorry" for that.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Top Chef’ Winner Gabe Erales Apologizes for Inappropriate Behavior Which Led to His Firing

The 18th season of Top Chef was the feel-good comfort show we all needed this year. That is, until the final episode, when Padma Lakshmi announced the winner, Gabe Erales. Immediately following Erales’ win, the Austin American-Statesman released an article in which Erales admitted to being fired from his restaurant job at Austin’s Comedor as a result of inappropriate behavior. As head chef there, Erales had an affair with a female employee; and after the affair ended, Erales cut the woman’s hours at the restaurant. Erales’ boss at the restaurant, Philip Speer, said that Erales was let go from his job as head chef for “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Keyshia Cole Breaks Silence Following Loss of Mother

Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Frankie Lons after it was reported this past week that she passed away on her 61st birthday. The news was officially confirmed after members of Frankie’s family announced her passing on social media. “WORSE PAIN EVER …. TO SEE...
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: Victoria Cartagena Breaks Silence on Renee Montoya Casting

Batwoman only aired its Season 2 finale late last month, but the hit The CW series is already looking towards the future in a major way. Shortly after the latest season wrapped, some major casting details surrounding Season 3 were brought to light, including that fan-favorite character Renee Montoya would be joining the show. On Tuesday, fans finally learned who would be playing that role, with Victoria Cartagena — who previously played Renee on Fox's Gotham — cast in the part. Shortly after the news was announced, Cartagena took to social media to tease that she has "some unfinished business" with Renee, and that she's "very excited" to join the series' cast and crew.
TV SeriesComicBook

Arthur: PBS Breaks Silence on Cancellation

Earlier today, the news broke that after 25 years, PBS's beloved animated series Arthur will end. The news broke during an interview with Kathy Waugh, a longtime Arthur writer who told Finding DW host Jason Szwimer, one of the original voices of DW, Arthur's sister (the podcast is about Szwimer's quest to connect with the other six actors who have voiced the character). The realization that the series was no longer in production seemingly took Szwimer aback, but many fans likely already knew it was coming since members of the cast had talked about the end of the show being on the horizon in the past.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

What It's Like Behind The Scenes Of Top Chef, According To Hosea Rosenberg - Exclusive

"Top Chef" Hosea Rosenberg will be the first one to tell you how much his life has changed since winning Season 5 of the hit cooking competition show on Bravo. "I didn't even really know what I was getting myself into when I did the show. I'm just competitive and I've done a lot of cooking competitions locally," he told Mashed in an exclusive interview. After nearly 30 challenges, Rosenberg beat out 16 other competitors to fight his way to the top (per Top Chef Stats) and take home the "Top Chef" title. And it's been an uphill climb since then. "It was a huge 180 right after the show," Rosenberg said, adding "it definitely helped me advance my career, got me in front of people I never would've gotten in front of. Got me a lot of exposure. And it's also created a lot of connections for me. And even people that I wasn't on the show with, I've become friends with."
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Exec Breaks Silence on Steven Spielberg Deal

When Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, staunch advocates for the theatrical experience and frequent critics of streaming, inked a deal with Netflix, it left most observers slack-jawed. The Amblin-Netflix deal will "cover multiple new feature films per year," which makes it surprising that Netflix had said so little about what seemed like a coup (even if it wasn't quite as big a deal as it sounded). The studio "is expected to produce at least two films a year" for Netflix with the possibility that Spielberg may even direct some of them, but Amblin will still continue to do most of their work with Universal, Spielberg's longtime partner.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy