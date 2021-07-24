Top Chef Winner Gabe Erales Breaks His Silence on Affair Controversy

[Note: This article contains spoilers for the most recent season of Top Chef.]. After three weeks of radio silence, recent Top Chef winner Gabe Erales has issued a statement/apology about his firing from Austin eatery Comedor, in the wake of a sexual harassment complaint. Erales—who was fired from his job at the highly-rated Mexican-inspired restaurant after he filmed the most recent season of Top Chef, but before its finale aired—was terminated after having a sexual relationship with an employee at the restaurant. He subsequently, and in his narrative, unrelatedly, cut the woman’s hours; per Erales, that’s ultimately why the harassment complaint was lodged. That’s not wholly in line with a statement made by one of his former bosses, who told Austin’s American Statesman newspaper that Erales had committed “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women” and that the employee in question’s performance didn’t merit having her hours cut.
