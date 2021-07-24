Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins make Hall signing official; draft Fabian Lysell 21st overall

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

In a move that we knew was coming, the Bruins made it official Friday night, signing Taylor Hall to a four-year $24 million contract. “It was really enjoyable for me this year, and I’m really happy that I get to play another four years with the Bruins and the teammates that I got to know in my short time in Boston is a huge reason why I wanted to direct my focus to playing for Boston as long as I can,” Hall said Friday night.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Don Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#The Boston Bruins#Shl#Central Scouting#Frolunda Hc J20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLFanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Krejci Walks Away From Bruins?

Just a little bit before free agency opened there was a report that forward David Krejci had re-signed with the Boston Bruins. However as free agency came and went and nothing happened, not a word about the Krejci contract. Now a couple of days after and Krejci is officially a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLchatsports.com

Did the Bruins Make the Wrong Move?

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 23: Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney meets with the media following the NHL general managers meetings at the Bellagio Las Vegas on June 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) It’s safe to say that Boston Bruins general manager Don...
NHLFanSided

Bruins Free Agency: Two ex-Bruins sign with longtime rival

So far this offseason, the Boston Bruins have made some interesting moves. They elected to go with a lesser-known, bottom-pairing defenseman in Derek Forbort instead of one of the big names in Ryan Suter or Keith Yandle. Ultimately, I think general manager Don Sweeney made to correct choice here, going with the younger, more physical defenseman.
NHLNHL

Hall signs four-year, $24 million contract to stay with Bruins

The 29-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 28. He scored 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 53 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres and Bruins last season, including 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 games after he was traded to Boston on April 12.
NHLNBC Sports

Hall 'knew right away' he wanted to re-sign with Bruins

Taylor Hall said from the moment he arrived in Boston that he hoped to remain with the Bruins beyond the 2020-21 season. That goal has now been accomplished. The Bruins announced Friday night that they signed Hall to a four-year contract worth $24 million. The deal has a $6 million salary cap hit and, according to CapFriendly, no-trade protection as well.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins select Defender Ryan Mast 181st overall

And so, a player leaves the Black and Gold, only to join the...Black...and Gold. The Bruins have selected Defenseman Ryan Mast from the Sarnia Sting with their 6th rounder. Mast is an enormous, 6’4 and 190-pounder from Bloomfield, Michigan who actually had a pretty strong season with the Sting last year, only to watch his current season get completely eaten alive by the pandemic, which stinks quite a bit, because otherwise he might’ve been able to get more interest.
Soccerletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Take Fabian Lysell In The First Round.

The Boston Bruins had their first round pick at this year's draft, not something we've seen over the last couple of years. It was the smart move as the B's have been labeled as having one of the weakest prospect pools in the league. With the #21 pick overall in...
NHLABC6.com

Bruins wrap up 2021 NHL Draft, Make 6 selections on Day Two

BOSTON, MA (WLNE)- The Boston Bruins selections on day two include:. C Brett Harrison at 85th overall. G Philip Svedeback at 117 overall. LW Oskar Jellvik at 149 overall. D Ryan Mast at 181 overall. C Andre Gasseau at 213 overall. D Ty Gallagher at 217 overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy