Bruins make Hall signing official; draft Fabian Lysell 21st overall
In a move that we knew was coming, the Bruins made it official Friday night, signing Taylor Hall to a four-year $24 million contract. “It was really enjoyable for me this year, and I’m really happy that I get to play another four years with the Bruins and the teammates that I got to know in my short time in Boston is a huge reason why I wanted to direct my focus to playing for Boston as long as I can,” Hall said Friday night.hockeybuzz.com
