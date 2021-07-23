Supporters tour recently installed seed-cleaning facility

Supporters of the Williston Research Extension Center's new seed-cleaning facility got the VIP treatment this week with an insider's tour of the new facility and a steak dinner. The capital campaign still needs to raise about $100,000 to pay for the $2.7 million facility, which brings the very best in state of the art seed cleaning to a trade region that runs north to Canada's border, south into South Dakota, west into Glasgow, Montana, and overlaps with Minot one the east.