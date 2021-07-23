City Of Dillon Awarded $750,000 CDBG Grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fifteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $14 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing 40,916 residents, for a number of projects including the City of Dillon’s Lucius Road and 18th Avenue Pump Station Upgrades in the amount of $750,000.www.dillonheraldonline.com
