We've looked before at the phenomenon of Initial Access Brokers, cybercriminals who breach systems and then sell access to the highest bidder. It seems that during the pandemic IABs have been busy improving their business model. New research from threat intelligence company KELA shows that pricing is often determined by company size and the level of privilege on offer within the compromised network, with $5,400 as the average price for network access, and $1,000 as the median price.