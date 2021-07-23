Beverly Hills City Council Meetings Return to Virtual-Only Format
Beverly Hills City Council Meetings Return to Virtual-Only Format. Beverly Hills, CA – The Beverly Hills City Council Thursday approved returning to a virtual-only format for City Council meetings until further notice. The decision comes following last week’s revised Health Order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) requiring face coverings in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. The virtual-only format will also apply to all City Commission meetings.www.beverlyhills.org
