Blessed with both the drive and talent to propel himself from non-league soccer to the international stage, Paul Mariner, who has died aged 68 of brain cancer, was an ebullient cavalier of a footballer who, during the 1970s and 1980s, reigned supreme as Ipswich Town’s marksman-in-chief throughout one of the most productive periods in the Tractor Boys’ illustrious history. Instantly recognisable with his long dark hair, this tall, rangy, deceptively combative centre-forward, while good in the air was no less inventive with the ball at his feet. Modelling himself on his schoolboy hero, Nat Lofthouse, he won 35 international...