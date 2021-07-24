First-year women's squad excels for St Louis Scott Gallagher

Shawn Hewitt, coach of St. Louis Scott Gallagher’s first-year team in United Women’s Soccer, honestly didn’t know what to expect of the summer season. “Going in, we didn’t know what we didn’t know. There were a lot of unknowns,” Hewitt recalled. “We didn’t know much about the league and we didn’t know how many players were back in town and if they’d be interested. After that, the concern was bringing the team together because our players at that level had grown up playing against one another on our Illinois and Missouri teams.