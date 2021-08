Google has released the first stable version of JetPack Compose, its modern UI toolkit for Android, and a new version of Android Studio. “Today, we’re launching version 1.0 of Jetpack Compose, Android’s modern, native UI toolkit to help you build better apps faster,” Google’s Anna-Chiara Bellini and Nick Butcher explain. “It’s stable, and ready for you to adopt in production. We have been developing Compose in the open with feedback and participation from the Android community for the last two years. As we reach 1.0, there are already over 2000 apps in the Play Store using Compose – in fact, the Play Store app itself uses Compose.”