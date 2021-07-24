Need Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love?

Tell me a bit about your church and what you do there. We're called Catalyst Church, and in science, a catalyst is a change agent. It's like the spark that ignites a change or a different way moving forward. And so we want to be a spark to, to people, into our community, just introducing them to Jesus and what it looks like to know him and walk in his love and share him with others. So that's catalyst church, and I'm the director of children's ministry. I have from birth as early as people want to give their kiddos to us all the way through sixth grade. And then I have a powerful partnership with our youth department just under that family ministry umbrella because we want to be really intentional with crossover events. So how do we hand sixth-graders off to youth so that they continue to be part of the church amid independence and a whole new environment and just all the changes that happen at that point in life?