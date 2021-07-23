Land trust seeks consultant, public input for planned Hempfield park

Jul. 23—Swallows swoop from their perches in the former Schwarz barn to feast on insects that populate the fields of the surrounding Hempfield farm. The Westmoreland Land Trust, which now owns the property, plans to invite even more native species to enjoy the farm, along with the public. The trust's board this month agreed to seek a consultant to help with planning as the organization looks to turn the 96-acre spread along Beech Hills Road into the Carl A. Schwarz Memorial Park.