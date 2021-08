Cannabidiol (CBD) is a component of the cannabis plant that has been found to deliver several therapeutic benefits. CBD has created multiple channels for researchers and experts to understand how Mother Nature can address conditions that cause pain and mental instability in a person’s everyday life. By now, most know CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning that it does not contain any THC or other cannabinoids that could affect your mood or cause you to feel “high.” Rather, CBD is actually quite calming and relaxing and can be used by people who are in need of a natural remedy for anxiety or insomnia.