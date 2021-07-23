Pile up of cars on road in China after deadly floods

At least 25 people have been killed by flash floods in China that have turned streets into raging rivers and left hundreds of people trapped in subway tunnels. A year’s worth of rain fell in just three days in Henan province and videos showed near-apocalyptic scenes of cars floating away, train passengers barely able to keep their heads above the water, and chains of people trying to drag survivors from torrents. According to The Guardian, 25 people have been reported dead in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou, and that number is expected to rise. State media reported that 200,000 people have been forced into temporary shelters. President Xi Jinping said there had been “significant loss of life and damage to property” that will only become clear when the rainfall begins to subside.