Colton Cowser and Connor Norby enjoy their day at Camden Yards

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles’ top two draft picks are at Camden Yards today. They’ve already been officially signed and have already spent a few days working out in Sarasota, Fla. And this afternoon, outfielder Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall pick in round one from Sam Houston State, and infielder Connor Norby, taken No. 41 overall in round two from East Carolina, were presented jerseys in a brief on-field ceremony with O’s executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.

