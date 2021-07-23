Colton Cowser and Connor Norby enjoy their day at Camden Yards

While the Orioles decide what’s next for pitcher Keegan Akin, he’s just glad to rejoin the team and continue hoping for a more peaceful stretch in his professional life. His failure to make the club out of spring training was followed by a cut left index finger sustained in a kitchen accident in April that ruined a chance to be recalled. He finally made it back to the team and into the rotation and had to be scratched from a July 21 start against the Rays due to his placement on the COVID-19 injured list.