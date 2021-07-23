Colton Cowser and Connor Norby enjoy their day at Camden Yards
The Orioles’ top two draft picks are at Camden Yards today. They’ve already been officially signed and have already spent a few days working out in Sarasota, Fla. And this afternoon, outfielder Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall pick in round one from Sam Houston State, and infielder Connor Norby, taken No. 41 overall in round two from East Carolina, were presented jerseys in a brief on-field ceremony with O’s executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.www.masnsports.com
Comments / 0