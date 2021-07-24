Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

Bell County incidence rate triples in two weeks

By SHANE MONACO
Temple Daily Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread amongst the unvaccinated, the incidence rate of cases in Bell County has more than tripled in two weeks. The Bell County Public Health District reported on its dashboard Friday that the county now has 711 reported active cases of the coronavirus.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Bell County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Bell County, TX
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triples#Incidence Rate#The Associated Press#Johns Hopkins University#Baylor Scott White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

List: Which Colorado counties are recommending masks again?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the CDC issued new guidance that urges masks indoors in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission. Based on the CDC’s guidance, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area. The first two counties asking people...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Public HealthWCPO

State reports over 1,000 new COVID cases for 5th day in a row

Today is the fifth day in a row the state has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases on Saturday, bringing the current case average up to 726 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Editorial: Be a leader, Abbott: Drop mask order, protect state

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in public and in schools to help stop the surging COVID-19 delta variant. As if on cue, San Antonio then reported some of the community’s worst COVID numbers in months as hospitals once again begin to fill. There were 585 people...
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Franklin County COVID-19 incidence rate back in red zone

Franklin County's COVID-19 incidence rate is back in the red zone at 25.3, according to a state report posted Friday. The red zone is classified as "critical" and consists of counties with incidence rates higher than 25. The county hasn't been in the red zone since Feb. 8. The seven-day...
SciencePosted by
CBS Denver

Increasing Incidence Rates Prompt Tri-County Health To Endorse New Mask Guidance

(CBS4) – Tri-County Health officials say they support new guidance on masks from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The department says everyone, including those how are vaccinated, should wear a masks in public indoor places. Scientists and research show the Delta variant spreads more easily between people. TCHD says they saw a 172% increase in the 7-day incidence rate for Adams County on July 29 when there were 76 COVID cases per 100,000 compared to the data taken a month prior on June 26. (credit: CBS) In Arapahoe County, there was a 142% jump, and Douglas County showed a 163% increase for the same statistic. “Although we think a resumption of wearing masks in schools and public indoor settings can be a useful measure to stem increases in transmission, it’s quite clear that getting vaccinated as soon as possible is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. All three counties, part of TCHD, are considered “substantial” on the CDC’s zones of transmission. “Universal masking should be understood not as a requirement but as a strong science-based recommendation,” TCHD said in a statement on Friday.  
Bell County, TXTemple Daily Telegram

‘We are in so much trouble’: Local nurse paints dismal picture for the unvaccinated

One local Killeen nurse practitioner is painting a dismal picture for those who are unvaccinated from the coronavirus. “As contagious as delta (variant) is, it’s going to burn through like a wildfire among the unvaccinated,” said Dean Robert, a nurse practitioner at Elms Creek Family Clinic in Killeen and a staff nurse in the emergency room at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy