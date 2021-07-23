Leading with local solutions to keep Yarrabah safe: a grounded theory study of an Aboriginal community-controlled health organisation’s response to COVID-19

I am no conspiracy theorist. I’ve had many an amusing showdown with people who deny the moon landing and those who believe I am being controlled by some kind of puppet master. However, I cannot help but think that there has got to be something behind the government’s terrible messaging over the last week – beyond utter incompetence. Now don’t get me wrong, the idea that Boris Johnson doesn’t know his arse from his elbow is not a concept I struggle with but, surely, there has got to be some master plan behind all the constant Covid-19 confusion. Tear...