Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Leading with local solutions to keep Yarrabah safe: a grounded theory study of an Aboriginal community-controlled health organisation’s response to COVID-19

By Janya McCalman, Marlene Longbottom, Sara Fagan, Ruth Fagan, Suzanne Andrews, Adrian Miller
BioMed Central
 11 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 732 (2021) Cite this article. Pandemics such as COVID-19 are a serious public health risk for Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, yet primary healthcare systems are not well resourced to respond to such urgent events. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal government advisory group recommended a rapid, tailored Indigenous response to prevent predicted high morbidity and mortality rates. This paper examines the efforts of one ACCHO, which in the absence of dedicated funding, pivoted its operations in response to COVID-19. Gurriny Yealamucka Health Service (Gurriny) is the only primary healthcare service in the discrete Indigenous community of Yarrabah, Far North Queensland.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Health Security#Mental Health#Population Health#Australian Aboriginal#Indigenous#Acchos#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
Australia
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Pingdemic' Plan and Antibody Vaccine Response Study

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The Government introduced emergency measures to protect food supplies in the wake of concerns that the supply workforce was being diminished following 'pings' from the NHS COVID app. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, told Sky News on Friday...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Study to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black Communities

A University of Kentucky study launching this summer will seek to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among racial and ethnic minority populations in the Commonwealth. The project, funded by UK’s UNited In True racial Equity (UNITE) Research Priority Area, will enhance understanding of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among populations historically less likely to become vaccinated, particularly Black people.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

I trust the public more than Boris Johnson, but personal responsibility over Covid isn’t going to keep us safe

I am no conspiracy theorist. I’ve had many an amusing showdown with people who deny the moon landing and those who believe I am being controlled by some kind of puppet master. However, I cannot help but think that there has got to be something behind the government’s terrible messaging over the last week – beyond utter incompetence. Now don’t get me wrong, the idea that Boris Johnson doesn’t know his arse from his elbow is not a concept I struggle with but, surely, there has got to be some master plan behind all the constant Covid-19 confusion. Tear...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts warn oximeters used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients do not work as well with ethnic minorities

Health bodies have warned that oximeters that are used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen in Covid patients do not work as well for ethnic minorities. NHS England and the medical regulator the MHRA said the non-invasive devices can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with darker skin tones.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Study evaluates ICU workers' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study. In a study of 515 healthcare staff working in intensive care units (ICUs) across seven countries, the researchers found that on average 48 percent of participants showed signs of mental health conditions - depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Their mental health was assessed using a detailed questionnaire and a clinical scoring system.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 cases top 60 mln in WHO European region

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) European Region has recorded 60,093,393 COVID-19 cases, including 1,220,486 deaths, according to the figures released by the WHO Regional Office for Europe on Monday. "The end of the pandemic is still over the horizon and sadly so far in the...
PharmaceuticalsBioMed Central

Does drug dispensing improve the health outcomes of patients attending community pharmacies? A systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 764 (2021) Cite this article. Drug dispensing is a clinical pharmacy service that promotes access to medicines and their rational use. However, there is a lack of evidence for the impact of drug dispensing on patients’ health outcomes. Thus, the purpose of this study was to assess the influence of drug dispensing on the clinical, humanistic, and economic outcomes of patients attending community pharmacies.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Sri Lanka, says WHO

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organization (WHO) in Sri Lanka said that COVID-19 cases were rising globally including in Sri Lanka as the country had noted a rise in infected patients in recent weeks, local media reported Monday. The WHO in Sri Lanka, in an official...

Comments / 0

Community Policy