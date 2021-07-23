Surgical ambulance referrals in sub-Saharan Africa – financial costs and coping strategies at district hospitals in Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia

Zambia and Zimbabwe hit hard by Covid-19; the Bishops: "let's put aside divisions and unite in the struggle" Lusaka (Agenzia Fides) - "As a Catholic Church, we count on the laity to be our light in the democratic process and we urge all of our lay members to be an integral part of this process". This was stated by Fr. Cornelius Chibamba, National Pastoral Coordinator of the Zambia Council of Lay Catholics (ZCCB), in a speech read on his behalf by Fr. Leonard Namakhumba at the Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka. In his speech during the launch of the "Strengthening Democracy in Zambia" project, Fr. Chibamba, reiterated the significant role of the laity in the Church and in society. On the eve of the next general elections on August 12, in which the people will elect the Head of State and the members of the National Assembly, Father Chibamba, who is also acting secretary general of the ZCCB, further stressed the need for voter registration and civic education and urged the laity to support the government in such efforts.