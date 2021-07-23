Cancel
Surgical ambulance referrals in sub-Saharan Africa – financial costs and coping strategies at district hospitals in Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia

By Martilord Ifeanyichi, Henk Broekhuizen, Mweene Cheelo, Adinan Juma, Gerald Mwapasa, Eric Borgstein, John Kachimba, Jakub Gajewski, Ruairi Brugha, Chiara Pittalis, Leon Bijlmakers
 11 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 728 (2021) Cite this article. An estimated nine out of ten persons in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) are unable to access timely, safe and affordable surgery. District hospitals (DHs) which are strategically located to provide basic (non-specialist) surgical care for rural populations have in many instances been compromised by resource inadequacies, resulting in unduly frequent patient referrals to specialist hospitals. This study aimed to quantify the financial burdens of surgical ambulance referrals on DHs and explore the coping strategies employed by these facilities in navigating the challenges.

CancerMedicalXpress

Studies find combination chemotherapy beneficial and cost-effective in sub-Saharan Africa

Researchers at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center demonstrated in a clinical trial in Malawi that a five-drug combination chemotherapy provided curative benefit compared to current standard-of care-therapy in people diagnosed with lymphoma, and now they have determined this option is also cost-effective. The economic finding appeared July 22, 2021, in Lancet Global Health.
Public HealthNature.com

G6PD distribution in sub-Saharan Africa and potential risks of using chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine based treatments for COVID-19

Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine have been proposed as potential treatments for COVID-19. These drugs have warning labels for use in individuals with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency. Analysis of whole genome sequence data of 458 individuals from sub-Saharan Africa showed significant G6PD variation across the continent. We identified nine variants, of which four are potentially deleterious to G6PD function, and one (rs1050828) that is known to cause G6PD deficiency. We supplemented data for the rs1050828 variant with genotype array data from over 11,000 Africans. Although this variant is common in Africans overall, large allele frequency differences exist between sub-populations. African sub-populations in the same country can show significant differences in allele frequency (e.g. 16.0% in Tsonga vs 0.8% in Xhosa, both in South Africa, p = 2.4 × 10−3). The high prevalence of variants in the G6PD gene found in this analysis suggests that it may be a significant interaction factor in clinical trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 in Africans.
Agricultureodi.org

Agricultural innovation for smallholders in sub-Saharan Africa

Without innovation, farmers would struggle to raise production and productivity. Innovation explains in part why more food per capita is produced in 2020 than in 1960, despite rapid population growth. Innovation increasingly contributes to agricultural growth: since 1990, most agricultural growth has come from rising (total factor) productivity, made possible by innovation.
Public HealthPublic Radio International PRI

Discussion: Sub-Saharan Africa’s deepening coronavirus crisis

South Africa's government has relaxed some pandemic restrictions, reporting that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak, according to the president. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation Sunday that the average daily number of new confirmed cases over the last week was around 12,000, which was a 20% drop from the previous week.
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pandemic surge hammers West Africa

DAKAR, Senegal – A resurgence of coronavirus cases in West Africa is hitting the region hard, inundating cemeteries where funeral numbers are rising and hospitals where beds are becoming scarce. Those visible shifts are also pushing a reluctant population to seek out the vaccines in larger numbers at a time...
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Kenya extends curfew, bans all public gatherings as COVID spikes

The number of infections has been rising daily as politicians, one year away from a general election, host huge rallies across the country. Number of new COVID-19 cases spikes in Kenya. Kenya extends nationwide nighttime curfew. Kenya’s hospitals becoming overwhelmed with new coronavirus cases. Kenya’s Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

What Kenya needs to do better as it braces for fourth wave of COVID-19

Kenya is grappling with the COVID-19 Delta variant, which recently resulted in the western part of the country being put into lockdown. It now threatens the capital, Nairobi. A modelling forecast from the Kenya Medical Research Institute in June 2021 warned of an imminent fourth wave with attendant risks of health service demand exceeding capacity. The Delta variant is much more transmissible than its predecessors, such as the Alpha variant, but it does not appear to cause more severe disease.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Nigeria tries to boost food safety; FAO and Korea tackle AMR

Nigeria is attempting to improve food safety with a range of training materials. The Federal Ministry of Health launched a unified food safety training manual for capacity building of food vendors, handlers, manufacturers and personnel in the food supply chain in the country. The aim is to address gaps and...
Economytelecoms.com

Safaricom shareholders greenlight Ethiopia expansion

Safaricom’s shareholders formally approved the operator’s incorporation in neighbouring Ethiopia, following it led a successful bid for a telecoms licence in Africa’s second largest country. The licence, the first of its kind in Ethiopia, whose telecoms market has been monopolised by the state-owned Ethio Telecom, was awarded after the consortium...
Politicsfides.org

AFRICA/ZAMBIA - Strengthening democracy in Zambia: the Church urges the population to be an integral part of the electoral process

Zambia and Zimbabwe hit hard by Covid-19; the Bishops: "let's put aside divisions and unite in the struggle" Lusaka (Agenzia Fides) - "As a Catholic Church, we count on the laity to be our light in the democratic process and we urge all of our lay members to be an integral part of this process". This was stated by Fr. Cornelius Chibamba, National Pastoral Coordinator of the Zambia Council of Lay Catholics (ZCCB), in a speech read on his behalf by Fr. Leonard Namakhumba at the Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka. In his speech during the launch of the "Strengthening Democracy in Zambia" project, Fr. Chibamba, reiterated the significant role of the laity in the Church and in society. On the eve of the next general elections on August 12, in which the people will elect the Head of State and the members of the National Assembly, Father Chibamba, who is also acting secretary general of the ZCCB, further stressed the need for voter registration and civic education and urged the laity to support the government in such efforts.
AfricaWorld Economic Forum

3 lessons we can learn from marine protection in sub-Saharan Africa

On 1 August South Africa celebrates Africa’s first Marine Protected Area Day, which it is hoped will become the global date to highlight the MPA benefits for people and planet. The future of Africa’s blue economy is promising but depends on effective management – both its failures and successes can...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Research and development are key to resilient food systems in Africa

What will it take to build sustainable, resilient food systems in African countries? This was among the questions considered at the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit in late July. The summit, the first of its kind in this century, aims to identify bold, innovative actions, with measurable outcomes. These actions are needed to achieve many of the Sustainable Development Goals in what the UN has dubbed the "Decade of Action".
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

