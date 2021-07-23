A cost-consequence analysis of normalised advance care planning practices among people with chronic diseases in hospital and community settings

Chronic diseases, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), are frequently accompanied by various comorbidities, including anemia, which is considered a surrogate marker of systemic inflammation. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease prevalent in patients with chronic disease. Psoriasis risk in patients with CKD, however, especially in patients with low hemoglobin levels, has never been investigated. In this study, we investigated associations between low hemoglobin levels and psoriasis in patients with CKD using data from the National Health Insurance Service of Korea. During a mean follow-up period of 6.16 ± 1.02 years, psoriasis was recorded in 13,803 patients with CKD (2.39% of CKD patients). The cumulative incidence of psoriasis was significantly higher in CKD patients with anemia (hemoglobin levels < 13 g/dL in men and < 12 g/dL in women) than those without. In multivariate-adjusted Cox proportional hazards regression models, the risk of psoriasis was significantly higher in anemic CKD patients than nonanemic CKD patients (hazard ratio [HR] 1.136, 95% CI 1.089–1.185, p < 0.001). Additionally, we noted that the incidence of psoriasis decreased with increasing hemoglobin levels in CKD patients (HR 0.953, 95% CI 0.942–0.965, p < 0.001). Altogether, our findings indicate that low hemoglobin levels are significantly related to psoriasis risk in patients with CKD. Further study is required to elucidate whether low hemoglobin levels have an impact on the development of psoriasis or are merely a surrogate marker of psoriasis risk in patients with CKD.