A cost-consequence analysis of normalised advance care planning practices among people with chronic diseases in hospital and community settings
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 729 (2021) Cite this article. A growing body of international literature concurs that comprehensive and complex Advance Care Planning (ACP) programs involving specially qualified or trained healthcare professionals are effective in increasing documentation of Advance Care Directives (ACDs), improving compliance with patients’ wishes and satisfaction with care, and quality of care for patients and their families. Economic analyses of ACDs and ACP have been more sporadic and inconclusive. This study aimed to contribute to the evidence on resource use associated with implementation of ACP and to inform key decision-makers of the resource implications through the conduct of a cost-consequence analysis of the Normalised Advance Care Planning (NACP) trial.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
