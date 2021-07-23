Cancel
Florida State

Sen. Rick Scott: One Month After the Tragic Surfside Building Collapse, Florida Remains Surfside Strong

senate.gov
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, ahead of the one month anniversary of the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Senator Rick Scott released the following statement. Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution by Senator Scott and Senator Marco Rubio honoring the lives lost in this horrific tragedy and commending the bravery of the men and women who have risked their lives in search, rescue and recovery efforts.

www.rickscott.senate.gov

