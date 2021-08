“You’re on your own until you’re no longer on your own,” Scarlett (Christina Ricci) informs Michael (Andy Karl) in “Here After,” an extra kick to the crotch for the man who’s just arrived at the pearly gates after a car accident that must’ve been gnarly enough to take his life. He wouldn’t remember, but what he does know is he left the world as a single person, his accident due in part to some distracted driving after his girlfriend decides during a flight delay that their relationship is going nowhere, and after he’s ascended to some grey zone between heaven and earth to be evaluated, he discovers an unusual law in place that no soul shall be allowed to trespass without having a kindred spirit to check in with.