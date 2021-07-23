Comic-Con: Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig Hit The Mat Hard In New ‘Heels’ Footage
Comic-Con @Home kicked into full swing today, and the panel I was most looking forward to was Heels. How it could not be? Hello, it’s a series about professional wrestlers! And it stars Arrow and experienced pro wrestler himself, Stephen Amell, along with Alexander Ludwig. The two were on hand joined by Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, James Harrison, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, and executive producers Michael Waldron and Mike O’Malley.punchdrunkcritics.com
