Comic-Con: Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig Hit The Mat Hard In New ‘Heels’ Footage

Okay, let's get the obvious stuff out of the way first because we have a point to make. STARZ's Stephen Amell (Jack Spade) and Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade)-starring pro-wrestling drama Heels looks to be everything we were hoping it would be when it was first announced and cameras started rolling. And to say we were excited about seeing it would be an understatement (less than a month to go until August 15). But if we're being honest? This is actually the second time we're covering Amell giving viewers a tour of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) Dome. And why is that? Well, we're guessing someone somewhere made the decision to release it before the official trailer was released (actually, five days before the trailer dropped) and thankfully we were there to grab it. But then they went and set the video to "private" probably because there were spoilers in play- which happened after we went live with the article. So you know what that means? Yup, no clip- and "no clip" means we hear about it. Makes perfect sense. But now the video tour is back so please enjoy it. It shouldn't be going anywhere… at least we don't it's going anywhere…