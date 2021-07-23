The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – Larry Holder, Jim Eichenhofer, Mike Triplett, Raphael Esparza, Leo Haggerty, Marlon Favorite, Christian Clark, Jordan Kliebert
Larry Holder kicks-off hour one of the Sports Hangover talking about the New Orleans Saints. Jim Eichenhofer gives his take on the Pelicans new head coach Willie Green. Mike Triplett starts hour two of the show talking about Wil Lutz and the Saints. Vegas himself Raphael Esparza talks about this weekends sporting odds. Leo Haggerty gives his take on the NFC South. Marlon Favorite starts the final hour of the show talking about the NFL and college football. Christian Clark closes out the show giving his take on Willie Green and the Pelicans.www.espn1003.com
Comments / 0