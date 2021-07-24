Liven Up Your Space With 20% Off Sitewide at Ruggable

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret that we love Ruggable. The rug brand has completely changed the way we look at runners, doormats, and area rugs, thanks to their innovative machine-washable, two-piece design. That’s right: You can toss all of their rugs in the wash. That’s because, unlike most rugs, Ruggable rugs feature a pad and a cover that attaches with Velcro tabs. As a result, you can swap out covers at your leisure once you have the pad. Pretty cool, right? What’s even better is that from now through July 27, shoppers can score up to 20 percent off sitewide in celebration of Ruggable’s Birthday Sale. Best of all, the sale extends to the Disney and Star Wars collections which rarely go on sale. That said, the only items the sale doesn’t apply to are gift cards and swatches. Can’t win ’em all!