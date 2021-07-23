Battlefield Portal Builder Is Web-Based and Won’t Require Copy of Game to Use
In case you didn’t know, EA unleashed a bombshell yesterday with the reveal of Battlefield 2042’s entirely new experience called “Battlefield Portal.” This new mode/experience will let players create their own playlists, fiddle around and create new game modes and so much more. Built into the Battlefield Portal is the “Builder,” which is an editor that players will use how to configure parameters in game modes and more.mp1st.com
