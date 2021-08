I hated to let our pastor, Claire, go from Mount Bethel, but she was ready to complete her retirement. I am very thankful that she backed off on that for five years so we could have her in our pulpit. She had very concise and inspiring sermons, AND she could sing in the choir! So, on Sunday, July 4, 2021 we met our latest angel from God, Bob Tobias. I looked up the name Tobias and it is a translation from the Bible that means ‘God is good.’ Neat! On Sunday, July 11, Mount Bethel welcomed our newest pastor and his family with breakfast and we all got to visit with them. I did NOT eat the delicious biscuits, sausage or the fantastic breakfast casserole. I arrived late so I would be able to abstain a lot easier.