Karen Parks

Ravenna - Karen A. Parks, 68, of Ravenna, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. Karen was born in Altoona, PA on May 23, 1953 to Bertha Arleen (Gohn) Hoak and the late Raymond Parks, Sr. She spent most of her life in Ravenna where she was a homemaker, taking care of her four children. In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her children Margie Morrow, Ronnie Liller, Melissa Liller-Pressley, and Eric S. (Tony) Foty, eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her siblings Kathy (Bill) Nagel, Diane (Jim) Kruis, Ray (Toni) Parks, Jr., and Darlene (Terry) Gliha. Calling hours will be Monday, July 26, 2021 from 11:00AM until time of funeral services at 12:00PM at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel with Reverend William Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. Condolences and memories of Karen can be shared with the family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.