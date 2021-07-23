Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Joe Alfred Hunt Obituary

Tullahoma News
 9 days ago

Joe Alfred Hunt, 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Adams Place Independent Living surrounded by his family. He was born on August 27, 1930 in Polkville, North Carolina on his family’s farm to the late John Lee and Sally Cathleen (Harrill) Hunt. Graveside services were held Thursday, July 22 at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston, North Carolina with Masonic Rites bestowed. For memorials, Joe always supported the Masonic Lodge of Charlotte, North Carolina (http://excelsiorlodge261.org/masonic-home-for-children-at-oxford-fundraiser/) and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html).

www.tullahomanews.com

