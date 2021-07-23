Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Jean Downer Alexander Obituary

Tullahoma News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Downer Alexander, 91, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 94. Mrs. Alexander was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Elbert Hubbard Downer and Helen Frances Duffield Downer. She graduated from Ridley Park-Pennsylvania High School in 1943 and went on to attend Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1947. Mrs. Alexander later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and attained her Master’s of Education degree. She taught social studies for many years in the Eaton Community School System in Ohio, and was best known for starting the annual trip to Washington D.C. for 8th grade students.

